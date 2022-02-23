First Med City project given a MNSHARP award

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Labor's MNSHARP award was given to Knutson Construction for its safety and management practices at the new Dakota Middle School.
The new Dakota Middle School is the first and only project in the Med City to receive a MNSHARP award.
The Department of Labor gives out MNSHARP awards based on a set of criteria "where managers and employees work together to develop safety and health programs that go beyond basic compliance with all applicable OSHA standards and result in immediate and long-term prevention of job-related injuries and illnesses," according to the Department of Labor's website.
Knutson Construction's Project Manager at the new Dakota Middle School, Tony Haga, said it feels good to be recognized for the company's practices.
"It feels really good. It definitely is an accomplishment and it has been a lot of formalities to get to this point but in the end it is a lot of the same practices we have always done. it is just going through the processes of actually getting this award," Haga said.
Haga said the Dakota Middle School project has gone 341 days without an accident.
Haga said he expects the school to be completed and open by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.