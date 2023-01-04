First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced.
Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
Law enforcement said Dakin sped away from an attempted traffic stop on May 6, 2022, and crashed into a tree in the 300 block of 1st Street NW. Court documents state Dakin and his passenger, Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, ran from the scene and Dakin was arrested several hours later after barricading himself inside a home in the 200 block of 1st Street NW
Dalluge was arrested about a block north of the crash site. Investigators said both Dakin and Dalluge had loaded handguns and Dalluge had a backpack containing methamphetamine.
Dalluge has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. His federal trial is scheduled to begin on February 21.