First day of school for most Rochester middle school and high school students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday was the first day of school for most middle and high schoolers at Rochester Public Schools.
While 6th and 9th graders started the school year the day before, mostly for orientation. Now, the rest of the grade levels have joined them.
At schools like John Marshall High School, staff and administration wanted to make sure students started the year off right.
Students were greeted today by the school's pep band at the front door. The school day was then started off with the band marching down the hallways followed by a pep rally.
These activities are part of the school district's emphasis on bringing back the joy of learning.
"We've had a couple of years of putting in place some systems and processes," said Dr. Kent Pekel, the district's superintendent. "We just want to make this a year where kids just get engaged and learning where our teachers have a great time in the classroom."
The students themselves also had plenty of reason to be excited for the school year.
"I'm excited for a lot of the clubs that I'm hoping to join like theatre and gardening and a bunch of other stuff," said freshman Annie Strauss.
"I'm really looking forward to our cross country year, especially because our sports team is so close together," said sophomore Kaitlyn Phan.
"I'm in football and basketball, so I'm excited to see the season go out, see how it plays out," said junior Sebit Garang.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be visiting John Marshall High School a week from Friday. He will be observing the district's community work and mental health programs.