First day of Minnesota's legislative session wraps up, $7.7 billion surplus up for discussion

St. Paul, Minn. - The first day of Minnesota’s legislative session is in the books and Republicans and Democrats are sharing how they hope to better the state by giving back to the people.
The first day back at the capitol in St. Paul kicked off with some fun as Gov. Tim Walz passed out a sweet treat peace offering in the form of homemade lemon bars and scotcharoos.
However, when the clock hit noon, it was time for the legislature to get back to business with Walz hoping for common ground among party lines.
Walz said, “It's very clear whether it's making sure we're attacking this child care issues, we're getting this frontline worker pay out, we're reducing some costs for folks which in turn counts for small businesses, some relief for folks. All of those things seem to be pretty bipartisan so I remain really hopeful.”
The legislature is tasked with deciding how to spend the $7.7 billion in surplus with both sides of the aisle taking different approaches.
Republican Sen. Carla Nelson said, “I'm very focused on making sure we make permanent, ongoing tax relief. Empowering Minnesotans and driving economic growth. We can do that and I believe it's important Minnesotans get relief right now.”
Republicans are pushing for tax cuts and long-term investments like improving Minnesota roads and bridges as a way to give back to the state.
GOP Sen. Dave Senjem said, “I would hope we'd get some tax relief and I think the rest of it, in my mind, would be for road and bridges and infrastructure it's also giving back if not in the pocketbooks but certainly in the communities and we would otherwise have to spend their property tax money on that.”
Democrats say while they’re not against tax breaks there are concerns the cuts will benefit the wrong individuals.
DFL Rep. Tina Liebling explained, “When Republicans say let's give everyone a tax break a lot of that money in those kinds of proposal go to the wealthy and that's not something I'm interested in. I'm interested in seeing a lot of the surplus going towards helping the pocketbooks of ordinary working folks.”
Gov. Walz added, “I am not all interested in giving tax cuts to the wealthiest Minnesotans. I'm not at all interested in hiding this idea that, that will somehow help the middle class. We've tried this before; it's reckless but I do think now is the time for us to do some adjustments as long as we're focused on reducing long term cost and improving quality of life for a majority of Minnesotans.”
Both sides say they’re hoping to come together on public safety as they believe Minnesotans don’t feel as protected moving forward through the pandemic.
The Senate will be conducting some meetings remotely however others will be hybrid, meaning they'll be a mix on in-person meetings as well as online.