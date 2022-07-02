First case of monkeypox detected in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first probable case of monkeypox has been detected in Iowa.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it was found in an adult in North Central Iowa. HHS says the patient was likely infected during international travels and is isolating, receiving outpatient care, and in regular communication with health department staff. HHS staff and local public health are conducting contact tracing with local health partners to identify anyone who may be at risk due to direct close contact with the patient while infectious.
HHS says the risk to the general public is low because monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact like:
Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
Over 5,700 cases of monkeypox have been reported internationally. In the United States, 460 cases have been reported across 32 states. There is a vaccine series that can prevent symptoms from developing or developing severe illness but federal health officials do not recommend broader use of the vaccine at this time.