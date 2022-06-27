First case of Monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota, health officials call risk 'low'

TWIN CITIES, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Health said the contagious virus known as Monkeypox has made its way to Minnesota, after confirming a positive case in the Twin Cities on Monday.
MDH said the transmission risk to the general public is currently low and the person is expected to have contracted the virus from traveling abroad.
In response to MDH's announcement, Mayo Clinic held a round table to discuss Monkeypox.
Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Expert, Dr. Richard Kennedy, said Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, headache and a massive rash, which usually consists of small blistering pimples.
Kennedy said when infected, people must isolate for three weeks, adding that the virus can spread by bodily fluids, blood, skin to skin contact and items like bedding or clothes.
If you do have Monkeypox, then there is a high chance you could catch other infections, according to Kennedy.
"You are more susceptible to developing other diseases, especially skin infections, bacterial skins infections. If you get it in your eyes it can cause blindness. It can cause other infections in your eyes. However, after you are healed up and done, no, you have pretty much cleared the virus from your body. Your body gets back to normal. There really is not any increased susceptibility to diseases after that," Kennedy said.
Kennedy added the Center For Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) current vaccine approach is a double ring vaccination method.
"Someone is identified as having Monkeypox. So, they go in and find all of their contacts and they vaccinate all of them. Then they find all of the contacts' contacts and then they vaccinate another ring of individuals. So, it is sort of this double ringed approach. The idea being that if we get everybody around an infected person protected, then they are less likely to spread it to other people," Kennedy said.
As of Friday, the MDH states there are 201 cases of Monkeypox across the U.S.