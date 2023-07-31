First Alliance Credit Union names new President/CEO

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Brent Rempe has been named the new President and CEO of First Alliance Credit Union.
Rempe is taking over for Mike Rosek, who is retiring after serving in the role for six years.
“I am excited to join the passionate and talented First Alliance team,” says Rempe. “Mike Rosek, the Board, and the team have built a purpose-driven organization that strives to fulfill the credit union difference by serving the entire community. I look forward to being part of First Alliance’s next chapter as we continue to create an impact in the lives of Southeast Minnesotans.”
First Alliance says Rempe has worked in the credit union space for almost 10 years, beginning his credit union career at Weokie Federal Credit Union as the Director of Education. He later moved into the role of AVP of Credit Union Development and went on to work at CUNA Mutual Group as a Client Strategist. In his most recent role, he served as the Chief Lending Officer at Allegiance Credit Union.
“Even with a group of highly qualified candidates, Brent still stood out as the best choice for our next President/CEO,” says Theresa Hornberg, First Alliance Board Chair. “The Board was unanimous in our agreement that Brent’s strategic, purpose-driven approach will propel First Alliance to the next level of success.”
First Alliance Credit Union serves more than 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Goodhue, Wabasha, and Winona counties and has its headquarters in Stewartville