...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fireworks crews bringing enjoyment during this year's 4th of July fireworks over Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's arguably one of the biggest events of the year in North Iowa - the annual 4th of July fireworks over Clear Lake. But what you may not know is how it's all organized.

The display, which is put together by the Mitchell-based Flashing Thunder, is all loaded up on barges, which are towed out and anchored near the seawall. Most of the work is driven by volunteers.

Though the process may result in long hours, longtime organizer Rusty Olson wouldn't want it any other way, as he and his crews bring so much enjoyment to audiences each year.

"This is one thing we all look forward to. Being able to put it on last year was a big deal for us. We couldn't do it during COVID, so we gave it our all last year. The biggest conflict last year was availability. There's a lot of shipping issues we're dealing with now. We had to cut the program back not because we wanted to, but because we couldn't get a hold of the stuff we wanted."

Fortunately, those shipping issues are stabilizing.

"Talking to Doug, they've got 7 semi-loads of pyrotech coming out of Chicago. They call them and within 35 hours, they have to get it from Chicago off of a ship."

