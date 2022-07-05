Fireworks crews bringing enjoyment during this year's 4th of July fireworks over Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's arguably one of the biggest events of the year in North Iowa - the annual 4th of July fireworks over Clear Lake. But what you may not know is how it's all organized.
The display, which is put together by the Mitchell-based Flashing Thunder, is all loaded up on barges, which are towed out and anchored near the seawall. Most of the work is driven by volunteers.
Though the process may result in long hours, longtime organizer Rusty Olson wouldn't want it any other way, as he and his crews bring so much enjoyment to audiences each year.
"This is one thing we all look forward to. Being able to put it on last year was a big deal for us. We couldn't do it during COVID, so we gave it our all last year. The biggest conflict last year was availability. There's a lot of shipping issues we're dealing with now. We had to cut the program back not because we wanted to, but because we couldn't get a hold of the stuff we wanted."
Fortunately, those shipping issues are stabilizing.
"Talking to Doug, they've got 7 semi-loads of pyrotech coming out of Chicago. They call them and within 35 hours, they have to get it from Chicago off of a ship."