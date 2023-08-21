Fireworks convention to return to Mason City's North Iowa Events Center in 2025

MASON CITY, Iowa – The skies over Mason City will explode again in August 2025.
The Pyrotechnics Guild International, Inc. (PGI), an independent worldwide body of amateur and professional fireworks enthusiasts, says that’s when its annual convention will be returning to River City.
PGI says its convention has been a focal point for pyrotechnicians, artists, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to gather, share knowledge, and create unforgettable displays for over 50 years. Mason City last hosted the convention in 2018.
“This is such an exciting event to have returning to Mason City and we are honored to be the host facility,” says Dane Dugan, General Manager of the North Iowa Events Center. “We are a gathering place for the community and events of all types, but PGI is very unique and shows the true versatility of the Events Center’s buildings and grounds. We look forward to working with all of the organizations and businesses involved in making this event a great success.”
Hundreds of PGI members are expected to attend to share panel discussions, workshops, hands-on learning, and public displays.
“We are thrilled to bring the PGI Convention back to Mason City in 2025,” says Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City. “This event is not just about fireworks; it’s a celebration of creativity, artistry, and the shared joy that fireworks bring to people of all ages.”
Local officials estimate the convention could attract more than $2 million in visitor spending to Mason City and the North Iowa area. As the event approaches, detailed information about public displays will be made available on the Visit Mason City website: www.VisitMasonCityIowa.com.