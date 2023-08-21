 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fireworks convention to return to Mason City's North Iowa Events Center in 2025

Med City Fireworks

MASON CITY, Iowa – The skies over Mason City will explode again in August 2025.

The Pyrotechnics Guild International, Inc. (PGI), an independent worldwide body of amateur and professional fireworks enthusiasts, says that’s when its annual convention will be returning to River City.

PGI says its convention has been a focal point for pyrotechnicians, artists, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to gather, share knowledge, and create unforgettable displays for over 50 years.  Mason City last hosted the convention in 2018.

“This is such an exciting event to have returning to Mason City and we are honored to be the host facility,” says Dane Dugan, General Manager of the North Iowa Events Center.  “We are a gathering place for the community and events of all types, but PGI is very unique and shows the true versatility of the Events Center’s buildings and grounds. We look forward to working with all of the organizations and businesses involved in making this event a great success.”

Hundreds of PGI members are expected to attend to share panel discussions, workshops, hands-on learning, and public displays.

“We are thrilled to bring the PGI Convention back to Mason City in 2025,” says Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City.  “This event is not just about fireworks; it’s a celebration of creativity, artistry, and the shared joy that fireworks bring to people of all ages.”

Local officials estimate the convention could attract more than $2 million in visitor spending to Mason City and the North Iowa area.  As the event approaches, detailed information about public displays will be made available on the Visit Mason City website: www.VisitMasonCityIowa.com.