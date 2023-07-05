Fireworks blamed for Mason City garage fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Fire broke out in an attached garage on the night of July 4th.
The Mason City Fire Department says it was called to the 300 block of 9th Street SE at 11:21 pm and found flames coming out of the garage.
Firefighters say they quickly extinguished the flames, which were contained to the garage. The fire department says the garage sustained fire, smoke, and water damage and there was light smoke damage to the home, which firefighters ventilated.
No injuries were reported in this incident. Emergency crews remained at the scene until around 1:50 am and were assisted by the Mason City Police Department.
The fire department says improperly disposed fireworks started the blaze.