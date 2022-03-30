Firewood quarantine in place after emerald ash borer is found in Waseca County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The emerald ash borer (EAB) has been detected for the first time in Waseca County.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says that makes 32 counties in the state where the destructive pest has shown up. MDA says a local state forester noticed woodpecker damage on several ash trees in Janesville. MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples and federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Waseca County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.
Experts say the insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Trees often show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae and woodpecker holes, like the ones spotted by DNR staff, may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. EAB tunneling can also cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.
Virtual informational meetings for residents and tree care professionals will be held on April 19. Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.