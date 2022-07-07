Firefighters respond to smoke in a Rochester parking ramp

ROCHESTER, Minn. –Smoke brought firefighters to a Rochester parking ramp Thursday.
A problem with the 2nd Street SE parking ramp was reported just after 12 pm. The Rochester Fire Department says Engine 1 arrived at the scene and found light smoke in a utility area. Due to the lack of windows in the area, multiple electric fans were used to draw out and disperse the smoke.
No injuries have been reported with this incident.
The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with this incident.