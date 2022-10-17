Firefighters evacuate home owner during fire Monday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was treated at the scene of an Albert Lea house fire just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Officials said it happened at 411 Commercial St. when crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters entered the home and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released at the scene.
“Albert Lea Fire Rescue determined the cause to be an electrical wire held in place with a staple nailed too tightly to a wood beam. The wire deteriorated, allowing electricity to discharge or arc and ignite the beam. Damages are estimated at about $5,000,” officials said.