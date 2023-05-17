Firefighters battle large fire in downtown Wells

WELLS, Minn. - The Wells Fire Department is working to control flames inside a building in the city's downtown area.
The fire is inside the upper level of the Wells Family Video building located at 103 S Broadway. The upstairs is a residence and we're told everyone who lives there was able to get out safely.
Firefighters received the call at around 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon.
As of now, there is no word on what started the fire in the building, which was built in 1920.
The Red Cross is working to help those displaced.