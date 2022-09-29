Firefighter panel focuses on retention strategies and highlights ongoing issues departments are facing

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The American Legion in Pine Island hosted a firefighter roundtable that featured fire chiefs from seven southeastern Minnesota cities.
Pine Island Mayor David Friese said the department has started a new initiative, known as the Explorer Program, that focuses on recruiting kids into the profession.
Friese said there were 6 students in the first wave of the program, with 4 that are now set to join the department.
During the panel, fire chiefs discussed how equipment costs have increased as of recent.
For example, a fire truck, which used to cost $500,000 dollars, now can be as expensive as $900,000, which places a strain on smaller fire departments.
The cost of fire equipment has also increased.
One set of turnout gear costs more than $2,000 dollars, according to the retail site TheFireStore.
Regarding retention across southeastern Minnesota fire departments, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska said the number of applicants has dropped dramatically in 30 years.
"You know when I applied you know in 1992, I think there were 500 applicants at Mayo Civic Center for maybe 6 jobs a year and now two years ago, we had 90 people show up. So, the recruiting pool is shrinking. It is concerning," Kerska said.
Austin Fire Department's Chief Jim McCoy said the same issue has hurt his area as well.
"Our recruitment has been poor at best but what we have found is those that are recruited by people that are in the four walls of the station have a tendency to stay the longest. So, our current firefighters are our best recruitment tool for us," McCoy said.
McCoy said the department is on track to hire around four new firefighters but added the department will likely break even due to the number of retirees and resignations.