Firefighter hurt in overnight Rochester garage fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One firefighter was hurt dealing with an overnight blaze in northeast Rochester.
The fire was reported around 2:31 am Sunday in the 200 block of 11th Avenue NE. The Rochester Fire Department says crews arrived at the scene to find a garage consumed by fire and flames spread to vehicles outside the garage.
Battalion Chief 3, Engines 1, 2, 3, and 16, Truck 12, and the Assistant Fire Marshal all responded to this blaze. One firefighter was injured and the garage and three vehicles were total losses with an estimated cost of $100,000.
The Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities, and Minnesota Energy Resources assisted at the scene.