Fire, smoke cause heavy damage to Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A kitchen fire at a Rochester apartment complex Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to The Gates Apartments in the 200 block of 41st Street NW just after 2:30 pm. It was reported that thick black smoke was coming out of the second floor and occupants were being alerted to evacuate the building.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and say they were able to extinguish the flames with a pressurized water can. The Fire Department says the blaze started in the kitchen, with flames doing significant damage to the oven and kitchen cabinets and minor smoke damage to the rest of the apartment. The estimated cost of the damage is around $10,000.
No firefighters or civilians were hurt in this incident.
Rochester Fire Department Battalion Chief 1, Engines 1, 3, 4, 5, 16, Truck 42, and Fire Marshal 4 responded to this blaze. Rochester police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Energy assisted at the scene.
The Rochester Fire Department says cooking is by far the leading cause of structure fires in Minnesota; almost half of all structure fires are due to cooking, which is over 4 times more than the next cause according to a 2017 report by the MN State Fire Marshall. The top three factors in cooking fires is unattended cooking, combustibles to close to cooking equipment, and cooking equipment accidentally turned on.