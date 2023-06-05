Fire, smoke cause heavy damage to Rochester apartment

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Fire, smoke cause heavy damage to Rochester apartment

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A kitchen fire at a Rochester apartment complex Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to The Gates Apartments in the 200 block of 41st Street NW just after 2:30 pm.  It was reported that thick black smoke was coming out of the second floor and occupants were being alerted to evacuate the building.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and say they were able to extinguish the flames with a pressurized water can.  The Fire Department says the blaze started in the kitchen, with flames doing significant damage to the oven and kitchen cabinets and minor smoke damage to the rest of the apartment.  The estimated cost of the damage is around $10,000.

No firefighters or civilians were hurt in this incident.

Rochester Fire Department Battalion Chief 1, Engines 1, 3, 4, 5, 16, Truck 42, and Fire Marshal 4 responded to this blaze.  Rochester police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Energy assisted at the scene.

The Rochester Fire Department says cooking is by far the leading cause of structure fires in Minnesota; almost half of all structure fires are due to cooking, which is over 4 times more than the next cause according to a 2017 report by the MN State Fire Marshall.  The top three factors in cooking fires is unattended cooking, combustibles to close to cooking equipment, and cooking equipment accidentally turned on.

Tags

Recommended for you