Fire safety tips when cooking this holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department has some advice to share about mitigating fire risks this Thanksgiving.
The holidays can be really busy when you're cooking, hanging out with family, checking in on the football game, or going out to the garage fridge for a drink.
But, there are a lot of potential fire hazards that we're surrounded by during the season of giving and joy.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day is the day with the highest amount of housefires annually, and much of it has to do with what's cooking in the kitchen.
There are a few ways that RFD recommends decreasing the risk of housefires this Thanksgiving.
The number one cause of fires during Thanksgiving is leaving the kitchen unattended while cooking.
Whether it's deep-frying a frozen turkey in hot oil, or leaving something in the oven - it doesn't take much for it to all go up in flames.
As important as it is to monitor the kitchen, it's also crucial to keep children, pets, and others that aren't cooking out of the kitchen to mitigate safety hazards.
"It's easy for people to leave the kitchen," said Capt. Brett Knapp, Rochester Fire Department. "Maybe to check on the football game or do something else, and before you know it something else gets forgotten or left on," Capt. Knapp shared.
Lastly, RFD advises burning candles in appropriate places where they won't be easily knocked over, as well as putting them out when you are done burning them.
To learn more about fire safety this Thanksgiving, click here.