Fire leads to loss of power to south side of Spring Grove, shutdown of Highway 44

UPDATE: MiEnergy Cooperative has issued a statement on the fire in Spring Grove:
"MiEnergy Cooperative crews were called in to respond to a fire in downtown Spring Grove earlier this evening. They disconnected power to the south side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their ladder truck as part of their efforts to contain the fire. MiEnergy crews will stay on the scene so power can be restored immediately when it is safe to do so. We are sending another crew to help backfeed power to some of those who are affected by the disconnection."
Previous story below
SPRING GROVE, Minn. – Crews are dealing with a fire at a southeast Minnesota business.
The fire is in Spring Grove at NAPA Auto Parts - Mulqueens True Value on W. Main Street.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 44 in Spring Grove has been closed because of the fire. A detour is expected to remain in place until Friday morning to help with safety at the scene.
The detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest to south on South Division Avenue and then returns to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. The detour will be signed
Driver are encouraged to slow down and follow directions from first responders on the scene.