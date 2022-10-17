Fire heavily damages Rochester garage Monday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a garage fire Monday morning in Rochester.
Multiple engines were sent to the 800 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 am and firefighters arrived to find flames consuming a detached garage and heavy smoking filling the neighborhood.
Initially, the homeowner could not be located and responders said they heard something like movement inside the garage. The Rochester Fire Department says crews forced their way inside but did not find anyone. The homeowner was then found and confirmed no one was in the garage.
The flames in the garage were extinguished and the adjacent home was ventilated for minor smoke and carbon monoxide. A neighboring residence was also checked and found clear of smoke and CO.
No injuries are reported from this incident but there was heavy fire and smoke damage to the garage.
Engines 1, 2, 5, Truck 12, Chief 2, and Battalion Chief 2 responded to this fire and were assisted at the scene by the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.