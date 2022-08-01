Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening.
Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
The Rochester Fire Department says the closest hydrant was used to spray the flames with water and the home was searched for any occupants. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service performed standard rehabilitation with firefighters as they rotated through work cycles on scene.
No injuries are reported from the fire and the amount of damage is still being estimated. An investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze.
The Rochester Police Department and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.