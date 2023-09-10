Fire causes thousands of dollars in damage at Rochester trailer park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage to a trailer at Oak Terrace Estates Saturday.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to 1618 Marion Road SE just after 2:30 pm. Crews arrived to find an outside fire had spread to a trailer. Everyone had gotten out of the trailer and there was smoke coming from it.
The flames were extinguished and a fan was used to remove any smoke or toxic gasses from inside the trailer.
No injuries are reported from this incident. The front deck, door, and siding of the trailer sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
The Rochester Fire Department says a neighbor noticed the fire and they tried to warn the people inside the trailer. Fire officials say having a working smoke alarm can be the difference between life or death in some early morning structure fires.
The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.