Fire causes over $300,000 damage to Owatonna business

OWATONNA, Minn. – A sprinkler system is being credited with helping contain a fire that broke out in an Owatonna business Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to Nelson Decorating Center on Oakdale Street SW a little before 11:30 pm. Fire crews say they arrived to see light smoke inside the building. The Owatonna Fire Department says the businesses sprinkler system controlled the flames until firefighters could arrive to extinguish them.
“Having a working sprinkler system helped prevent more extensive damage to the business,” says Ed Hoffman, Owatonna Fire Chief. “This is a great reminder for other businesses that have sprinkler and fire alarm systems to have them inspected regularly to ensure they are working properly.”
Firefighters remained at the scene for about 2 and ½ hours to ventilate the building and help investigate the cause of the fire. Damages to Nelson Decorating Center are estimated at $350,000. A neighboring business, Sherwin Williams, also sustained very minor smoke and water damage.
No injuries are reported from this event.
The Owatonna Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted at the scene.