Fire causes $50,000 in damage to Rochester home Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A house caught fire Monday in northwest Rochester.
Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of 15th Avenue SW a little after 12:30 pm. Rochester Fire Department says a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.
Those who first arrived at the scene reported flames consuming the kitchen and the occupants of the house had escaped.
The fire was put out and a fan was placed in the front door to ventilate smoke and heat out of the structure. The Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause.
Total damage to the home is estimated at $50,000. One occupant of the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Responding units to this incident include Engine 16, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Truck 12, Truck 42, Battalion Chief 3, Chief 2, & The Fire Marshal’s Division.