Fire at Red Wing High School sends students into distance learning

RED WING, Minn. – Some high school students are spending Thursday in distance learning due to a fire.
The school district says the fire started around 8 pm Wednesday in the Red Wing High School Courtyard Café. The superintendent, who was on the scene, says it seems the cause was a lighting ballast above the lunchroom.
Because of the cleanup needed after the fire, 7th through 12th graders will be in distance learning.
The Red Wing Fire Department and firefighters from nearby communities got the flames out by around 8:45 pm Wednesday.