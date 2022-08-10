Finstad wins special election on Minnesota Primary night

Minnesota
Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger by around 5,000 votes.
Both Finstad and Ettingerwere also competing Tuesday in the regular primary election for the full two-year term for the southern Minnesota seat. Finstad defeated GOP state Rep. Jeremy Munson, whom he narrowly defeated in the special election primary in May. Munson had previously stopped campaigning for the regular election but has resumed activity in recent weeks.
The special election is taking place under the existing district lines, while the regular primary is being held under the new boundaries. The redrawn district remains Republican-leaning -- Trump would have carried it by about 9 points.