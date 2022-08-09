Finstad and Ettinger highlight Tuesday's Minnesota Primary races

Minnesota
Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, is the favorite against Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods, in a seat Trump carried by 10 points in 2020.
Both Finstad and Ettinger are also competing Tuesday in the regular primary election for the full two-year term for the southern Minnesota seat. Finstad faces GOP state Rep. Jeremy Munson, whom he narrowly defeated in the special election primary in May. Munson had previously stopped campaigning for the regular election but has resumed activity in recent weeks.
The special election is taking place under the existing district lines, while the regular primary is being held under the new boundaries. The redrawn district remains Republican-leaning -- Trump would have carried it by about 9 points.
Two Democratic congresswomen in deep-blue Twin Cities seats are facing primary challenges. In the Minneapolis-anchored 5th District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the "squad" of House progressives, is being challenged by former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels, among others. In the 4th District, which includes St. Paul, 11-term Rep. Betty McCollum's top opponent is community organizer Amane Badhasso, a refugee from Ethiopia who has called for generational change.
Republicans are targeting the 2nd and 3rd Districts -- both suburban Twin Cities-area seats that Democrats flipped during the Trump era. The major-party candidates are running unopposed in the primaries in both districts. In November, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig faces a rematch with retired Marine Tyler Kistner in the redrawn 2nd District, which President Joe Biden would have carried by 7 points. Kistner is in the NRCC's Young Guns program, while Craig is in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Frontline program for vulnerable incumbents. Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips appears safer in the 3rd District, where he faces Navy veteran Tom Weiler in a seat Biden would have won by 21 points.