Finding more than shelter, Mason City man shares his success story

MASON CITY, Iowa - Whether during the frigid North Iowa chill, or the blazing summer, homeless shelters provide a necessary service for those that have experienced hardship as they work to rebuild their lives.
Jesse Germundson knows all too well what it's like to be with virtually nothing.
"There's a lot of people that are a paycheck away from being homeless. When somebody gets into that spot, it's tough to start from nothing."
Thanks to the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless, he turned his life around, worked his way up, and is now the organization's director. In 2021, he says the shelter helped 219 people, with many finding a safe, permanent residence.
"For an emergency shelter, we see people from all different walks of life, going different places, and we're really confident in that. My goal is to see as many people succeed."
Germundson wants anyone that comes to the shelter to know they're not alone.
"We try to make everybody feel like they're not alone, you have a place to stay, you're going to be safe here. We tell people that are fleeing domestic violence or are fleeing a violent situation that we have a locked door policy, this is a confidential place."
It takes a village, though, to help everyone succeed. Germundson credits the community's generosity.
"We are truly thankful for every dollar, every sock, every article of clothing, every mask, every hand sanitizer that anybody in this community has ever brought us. We're thankful for that. If it weren't for that, we wouldn't be able to operate."
Northern Lights is partnering with Prairie Ridge for a sock drive. Socks are being collected for those at Prairie Ridge's new drop-in center in Downtown Mason City, as well as both of Northern Lights' shelters. The drive runs through February 18.