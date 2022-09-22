 Skip to main content
Finalists announced for Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

MASON CITY, Iowa – The finalists have been announced for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala.

The event on October 11 celebrates the entrepreneurs of North Iowa and this year will also offer a special honor to the Sukup family for their “vital contributions” to the area.

The list of finalists includes:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists

·         Dr. Reed & Dr. Addison Faldet, DDS, Hometown Dental – Charles City, IA

·         Cody Jane Purvis, Pampered Pets Retreat & Spa – Kanawha, IA

·         Austin & Jessica Wood, Charlie’s Soda Fountain – Clear Lake, IA

Student Entrepreneur of the Year finalists

·         Avery Williams, Tea Time – Garner, IA

Entrepreneur of the Year finalists

·         Lindsey R. Falk, LR Falk Construction Co. – St Ansgar, IA

·         Melissa Fabian, Simply Nourished MC & Foxtrot Properties – Mason City, IA

·        Dr. Jay Lala, Dr. Matt Hansen, Dr. Jennifer Thackery, Dr. Briana Brayton, & Dr. Rick Young, DDS; Central Park Dentistry – Mason City, IA

Innovation Award finalists

·         UpTower, Inc., Jordan Bielefeld – St. Ansgar, IA

·         Easy2Show, Jill & Tony Ihrke – Sheffield, IA

·         Router12 Networks, Ryan Malek – Mason City, IA

Business of the Year finalists

·         Heartland Asphalt, Inc. – Mason City, IA

·         Henkel Construction Company – Mason City, IA

·         Metalcraft, Inc. – Mason City, IA

Tickets for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala can be purchased at www.pappajohncenter.com/gala

