Finalists announced for Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

MASON CITY, Iowa – The finalists have been announced for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala.
The event on October 11 celebrates the entrepreneurs of North Iowa and this year will also offer a special honor to the Sukup family for their “vital contributions” to the area.
The list of finalists includes:
Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists
· Dr. Reed & Dr. Addison Faldet, DDS, Hometown Dental – Charles City, IA
· Cody Jane Purvis, Pampered Pets Retreat & Spa – Kanawha, IA
· Austin & Jessica Wood, Charlie’s Soda Fountain – Clear Lake, IA
Student Entrepreneur of the Year finalists
· Avery Williams, Tea Time – Garner, IA
Entrepreneur of the Year finalists
· Lindsey R. Falk, LR Falk Construction Co. – St Ansgar, IA
· Melissa Fabian, Simply Nourished MC & Foxtrot Properties – Mason City, IA
· Dr. Jay Lala, Dr. Matt Hansen, Dr. Jennifer Thackery, Dr. Briana Brayton, & Dr. Rick Young, DDS; Central Park Dentistry – Mason City, IA
Innovation Award finalists
· UpTower, Inc., Jordan Bielefeld – St. Ansgar, IA
· Easy2Show, Jill & Tony Ihrke – Sheffield, IA
· Router12 Networks, Ryan Malek – Mason City, IA
Business of the Year finalists
· Heartland Asphalt, Inc. – Mason City, IA
· Henkel Construction Company – Mason City, IA
· Metalcraft, Inc. – Mason City, IA
Tickets for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala can be purchased at www.pappajohncenter.com/gala