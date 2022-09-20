Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County.
William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
Rogers was given two years of probation and a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence. Cockrell was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
Houston Conway of Mason City received 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to robbing the Casey’s on January 23 and three other gas stations in Mason City between January 6 and January 25.