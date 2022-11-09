Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced.
Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
Keagle, Brandon Patrick Starkey of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey of Charles City were accused of attacking someone in Charles City on October 31, 2021. Investigators say it started as an argument between intoxicated friends and left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
Brandon and Zachary Starkey previously pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Zachary Starkey was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and pay a $430 fine. Brandon Starkey was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $430.