Final redistricting ward map to be presented at Mondays' City Council meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council will be presented with a final redistricting ward map on Monday at its meeting.
Previously, the city held various listening sessions to receive input on draft maps.
The new proposed ward map is similar to the city's current map, with Wards 4 and 6 undergoing the most change.
Both Wards 4 and 6 were adjusted to accommodate BIPOC residents, which make up more than 30% of both Rochester wards.
Roughly 7,000 community members will now live in a new ward, which means new polling locations for future elections.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the city needs to communicate new polling location changes to Rochester residents.
"The city needs to make sure they do everything they can to those voters but remember voting is a responsibility. if you have a right to vote, you have a responsibility to know what is going on and one of the things is to know what are you voting for. So, voters need to get out there and ask: did my ward change," Hardy said.
Hardy said the new proposed maps makes it so voters can pick their representatives and not the other way around.
You can view the new map here.