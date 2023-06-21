Fillmore County trial set for woman accused of causing her sister's fatal overdose

PRESTON, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to causing the death of her sister.
Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50 of Albert Lea, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with third-degree murder, third-degree sale of drugs, and fourth-degree sale of drugs.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Teresa Marie Conway was found in a garage in rural Chatfield on February 2, 2021. An autopsy found the cause of Conway’s death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and oxycodone. Court documents state Conway had a history of significant back pain migraines, and asthma and had a prescription for oxycodone from Olmsted Medical Center. Investigators say a search found no prescription pain medication.
Sheriff’s Office investigators say they discovered evidence Conway had received pain pills from her sister, Penhollow. During an interview, Penhollow told law enforcement she always got the pills from a trusted source and “nothing happened to anybody except for her (Conway).”
Penhollow is scheduled to stand trial starting October 9.