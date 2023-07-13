Fillmore County Sheriff's Office holds active shooting training

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered Thunderstorms Through Mid Evening, Some Strong...

Scattered storms will continue to develop and track southeast
across the area through the mid evening hours. Some will be
strong, capable of 3/4 inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Locally heavy downpours can also be expected.

Seek shelter indoors should a storm near your location.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office holds active shooting training

  • 0
Fillmore County Deputies Active Shooting Training

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - As active shootings become more common, local law enforcement is training to be ready for any emergency.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training today at Kingsland High School in Spring Valley.

Deputies have been working with FBI instructors from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program.

Police and other first responders are taught how to react to an active shooting scenario. They use walkthroughs and exercises which can include live weapons with soap bullets.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says this live training helps law enforcement learn to deal with the stress of an actual shooting.

"[It's crucial] to add in the element of live fire with skilled adversaries who you know are in a position where they are in a position where they are trying to kill you," he said. "You know if you get shot, you're not going to die but it's going to hurt and you know you're going to fail in front of your team. That realism adds a whole other level to our training."

As active shooting events continue to evolve from the Columbine killings in 1999, training exercises change with them.

"What's happened over the last 20 years is we've just gotten much, much better," said Sheriff DeGeorge. "The skills we've develop, we've been able to narrow down much more specifically than those broad understandings we got when we first started doing these kinds of trainings."

The waitlist for the ALERRT program is long. Fillmore County had been waiting since 2019 for another chance to participate.

However, the FBI provides the training and equipment for free.

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office has been training since Monday. Deputies were joined by officers from Stewartville and deputies from Houston County, along with troopers from Minnesota State Patrol.

One FBI ALERRT instructor also recommends you take a 'Run, Hide, Fight' class to learn more about how to survive an active shooter situation.

You can learn more about the program on its website.

Recommended for you