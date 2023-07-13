Fillmore County Sheriff's Office holds active shooting training

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - As active shootings become more common, local law enforcement is training to be ready for any emergency.
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training today at Kingsland High School in Spring Valley.
Deputies have been working with FBI instructors from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program.
Police and other first responders are taught how to react to an active shooting scenario. They use walkthroughs and exercises which can include live weapons with soap bullets.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says this live training helps law enforcement learn to deal with the stress of an actual shooting.
"[It's crucial] to add in the element of live fire with skilled adversaries who you know are in a position where they are in a position where they are trying to kill you," he said. "You know if you get shot, you're not going to die but it's going to hurt and you know you're going to fail in front of your team. That realism adds a whole other level to our training."
As active shooting events continue to evolve from the Columbine killings in 1999, training exercises change with them.
"What's happened over the last 20 years is we've just gotten much, much better," said Sheriff DeGeorge. "The skills we've develop, we've been able to narrow down much more specifically than those broad understandings we got when we first started doing these kinds of trainings."
The waitlist for the ALERRT program is long. Fillmore County had been waiting since 2019 for another chance to participate.
However, the FBI provides the training and equipment for free.
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office has been training since Monday. Deputies were joined by officers from Stewartville and deputies from Houston County, along with troopers from Minnesota State Patrol.
One FBI ALERRT instructor also recommends you take a 'Run, Hide, Fight' class to learn more about how to survive an active shooter situation.
You can learn more about the program on its website.