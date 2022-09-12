Fillmore County man takes plea deal over discovery of meth

PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is pleading guilty to a drug charge in Fillmore County.
Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree drug possession. Charges of second-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for November 14.
An investigation began in late 2020 into Block selling drugs from a home in the 500 block of West Stevens Avenue in Rushford. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched the home and found 48 grams of methamphetamine.
A warrant was issued for Block’s arrest in October 2021. He was arrested in December 2021.