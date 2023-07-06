Fillmore County man sentenced for stabbing someone

PRESTON, Minn. – Stabbing someone is sending a Fillmore County man to prison.
Noah Arnold Foster, 24 of Wykoff, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault for attacking someone in the City of Ostrander on November 22, 2022.
Law enforcement says Foster and his adult male victim were working together at Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill. Court documents state the two went to have a smoke break in a vehicle and Foster stabbed the other man.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault-great bodily harm and Foster was sentenced Thursday to three years and three months behind bars, with credit for 227 days already served.