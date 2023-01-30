 Skip to main content
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced.

Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley.  Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and the other charges were dismissed.

Kringler was ordered Monday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine.