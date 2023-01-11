Fillmore County farmer directs $5,000 to safety project at county fairgrounds

LANESBORO, Minn. – A Fillmore County farmer has helped complete a safety project at the county fairgrounds.
Farmer Jared Olson was honored by the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program with a $5,000 donation, which Olson directed to a safety project for bringing water to the grandstand at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Water will now be instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby.
The Bayer Fund Farmer’s Grow Communities program has worked with famers for more than a decade to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities' health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Nearly $65 million has been awarded to such programs.
"Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference," says Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. "Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education."