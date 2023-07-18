Fillmore County Fair activities are underway

PRESTON, Minn.-If you're looking to enjoy another fair, you can head on over and check out the Fillmore County Fair. It's the 165th year of the fair. One of the big parts of the fair this year is all of the different animal shows. The shows will feature animals like goats, sheep, pigs, cows, and rabbits. Lots of different events will be held at the grandstand, including a couple of rodeos, a tractor pulling competition, and a demolition derby. You will also be able to play some arcade games, jump around in bounce houses, and ride a pony. Sheila Craig, the Fillmore County Fair board secretary of the Fillmore County Fair, said kids can receive many benefits by interacting with animals.
“They learn mainly responsibility. They learn how to properly take care of the animals and be responsible for them. They learn the proper nutrition and feeding of the animals and how important that is to the welfare of the animal and how well it does," Craig said.
There will also be a gun raffle at the beer barn on Wednesday. That'll start at 5:00 p.m. A barbecue contest will happen on Saturday and run from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon.