Fillmore County Fair 4H Competitions are in full swing, with market lamb contest Thursday

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - County fairs are all about the food and rides, but it's also known for its grand stand events and farm animals.
Part of Thursday’s 4H competition was focused on the sheep show.
They're judged on the way they are presented... from structure - to smoothness - to muscle.
1st and 2nd place winners of the market lamb competition, Mara Schwarz and Brielle Ruen say they have been doing this since they can remember.
“The memories and hard work - responsibility, it shows how much you need to have and accountability for your project to make it the best you can,” says Ruen.
Schwarz adds, “The progress of the lambs - seeing it from start to finish. I really like that.”
The last day of the Fillmore County Fair is Sunday.