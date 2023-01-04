Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
This accident happened just before 6 pm in snowy and icy road conditions. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Mabel Fire Department, and Mabel Ambulance assisted at the scene.