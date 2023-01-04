 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern
Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead
to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from
west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts along
the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen

  • 0
Police lights

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch.  The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

This accident happened just before 6 pm in snowy and icy road conditions.  The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Mabel Fire Department, and Mabel Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you