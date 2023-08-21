Fillmore County couple involved in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90.
It happened around 1 pm Monday near the eastbound off ramp to Minnesota Highway 43 in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Robert Lane, 69 of Rushford, was driving north and Kelsey Lee Rose, 31 of Onalaska, Wisconsin, was exiting I-90 when they crashed.
Rose and a passenger in James Lane’s vehicle, Kayla Marie Lane, 69 of Rushford, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. James Lane was not harmed.
The State Patrol says alcohol was involved on Rose’s part in this crash.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Ambulance assisted at the scene.