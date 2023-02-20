Fillmore County collision seriously injures North Iowa driver

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowan is severely injured after a collision in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says John Allen Bartels, 81 of Cresco, IA, was driving a car east on Highway 56 around 2:16 pm Monday and Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 39 of Dallas, Texas, was driving a semi south on Highway 63. The State Patrol says Bartels tried to turn north onto Highway 63 and the car and semi crashed in the intersection.
Bartels suffered what are described as life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Rodriguez was not hurt.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and LeRoy Fire Department assisted with this accident.