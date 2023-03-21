Fillmore County collision sends one to the hospital

PRESTON, Minn. – One person was hurt after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon in Fillmore County.
It happened just after 2 pm at the intersection of US Highway 52 and St. Paul Street NW. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony John Heppner, 52 of Mabel, was driving south and Leroy Edward Vogel, 85 of Spring Valley, was driving east when they crashed in the intersection.
The State Patrol says Heppner suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah for treatment. No was else was injured.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Fire Department, and Decorah Ambulance assisted at the scene.