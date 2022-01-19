Fillmore County collision injures two people Wednesday morning

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.
It happened just before 6:30 am Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 43 and Fillmore County Road 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says Luke William Ohare, 19 of Rushford, was southbound and Beth Marie Yonts, 58 of Canton, was eastbound when they crashed.
Ohare and a passenger in Yonts’ vehicle, Katie Marie Yonts, 32 of Canton, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Winona Health for treatment. Beth Yonts was not hurt.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.