Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
to 25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below
zero Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Shallow blowing and drifting snow will be
possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick
spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Fillmore County collision injures two people Wednesday morning

Minnesota State Patrol.jpg

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County.

It happened just before 6:30 am Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 43 and Fillmore County Road 10.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Luke William Ohare, 19 of Rushford, was southbound and Beth Marie Yonts, 58 of Canton, was eastbound when they crashed.

Ohare and a passenger in Yonts’ vehicle, Katie Marie Yonts, 32 of Canton, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Winona Health for treatment.  Beth Yonts was not hurt.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.

