Fillmore County collision injures two from northeast Iowa

HARMONY, Minn. – Two people from northeast Iowa are hurt after a collision in Fillmore County.
It happened around 11:30 am Friday on Highway 52 in Harmony. The Minnesota State Patrol says Esme Grace Gastfield, 17 of Spring Valley, was northbound and stopped waiting for a vehicle to turn left onto Morem Street. Taylor R. Majerus, 22 of Dubuque, IA, was also driving north and crashed into Gastfield.
The State Patrol say Marjerus and his passenger, Katelyn Nicole May, 20 of Dubuque, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Gastfield was not hurt.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Harmony Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.