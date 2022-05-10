Fillmore County Board of Commissioners votes to withdraw from Joint Powers Board

PRESTON, Minn.-The Fillmore County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to withdraw from the Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted County (DFO) Joint Powers Board during its meeting on Tuesday.
The DFO was created in 1974 and works in collaboration with departments, such as Victim Services and Community Corrections.
Fillmore County Administrator Bobbie Hillery told KIMT local officials have contemplated the decision over the past few years and had to make a decision before June 1.
Hillery said the decision will move Victim Services and Community Corrections back to Fillmore County.
Fillmore County receives $314,000 dollars from the State of Minnesota for Community Corrections per year, according to Hillery.
The money is then sent to the DFO, which increases Fillmore County's allocated dollars to $479,000 dollars, Hillery said.
Hillery said the decision to withdraw from the DFO could save the county more than $100,000 dollars per year.
"This year the budget went up $50,000 dollars and for Fillmore County, $50,000 dollars is like a half a levy percent. So for us, a small county of 20,000 thousand people, that is a big levy," Hillery said.
Hillery said the county will fulfill the remainder of its contract until Dec. 31 of 2022.