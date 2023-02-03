Fighting fires in cold weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Chilly temps have made it more difficult for firefighters to fight blazes. Rochester Fire Department Captain Ben Davis said their air packs, which they use when going into an area filled with smoke, can freeze and not work properly. In those instances, firefighters have to thaw them out or swap them out. They also need to be on the lookout for patches of ice, which can make putting out the fire quite difficult.
“The amount a ice that you create and the-you can’t get your footing if your-if your fighting the fire from outside. You just can't get a good footing, you know? A fire hose exerts a lotta back pressure, which if you don’t have good footing, you’re just gonna fall down. You can’t hang onto it," Captain Davis said.
If they stop water from flowing out a fire hose, there's a chance that it'll freeze up and slow down their efforts, according to Captain Davis.