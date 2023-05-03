Fifth graders take new RPS bike fleet for first ever ride

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May 3rd is National Bike and Roll to School Day. For some students, it was the perfect chance to ride in style.
15 fifth graders from George W. Gibbs Elementary School were given the honor of taking Rochester Pubic Schools' new bike fleet for its first ever ride.
The kids, escorted by RPD, began their journey at 11 a.m., riding out from Gibbs to Dakota Middle School before riding back.
JoAnne Judge-Dietz, who works for Olmsted County's Public Health Services, helps coordinate the district's Safe Routes to School program. She says the route the kids took was planned to show them the pathway to their new school.
"Kids that are at Gibbs who will be going to Dakota next year will have the opportunity to see what that route is like," she said. "They'll use the bike fleet and bike on the bike trail to Dakota and then they'll know how to bike to school there next year."
Safe Routes to School, which focuses on helping find students a safe and active way to commute, helped secure the fleet with a grant from MnDOT. The fleet consists of 32 regular bikes, 2 balance bikes, and 6 adaptive tricycles for students with special needs.
The fleet will be available for every elementary school in the district, something that Safe Routes to School hopes will provide equity to the program.
"Every fifth grader could have the opportunity to bike in P.E.," said Judge-Dietz. "What that does is it gives them the skill to ride on the road, gives them the rules of the road, the experience."
The district also believes that better access to bikes can provide students with more freedom in how to get to school. This will allow them more independence in attending after-school activities or even their first job in the future.
RPS is working with Olmsted County Public Health to organize more biking events alongside Rochester police. Other Olmsted County schools look to do the same.