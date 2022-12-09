FIFA World Cup watch party downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A World Cup viewing party began today at Peace Plaza. Select games are going to be displayed on a 19-foot, weatherproof LED screen. The first game shown was Croatia's exciting upset win over Brazil. The Rochester Downtown Alliance organized the viewing party. Karuna Ojanen, one of the viewing party's attendees, said she likes connecting with other fans.
“It’s especially fun because this is America and so there’s a lotta emphasis on other sports. They are all football, basketball, hockey, especially hockey here, and so to find another soccer fan-fútbol pa-fan is really a delight," Ojanen said.
The next match being shown on the big screen is tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. Morocco will take on Portugal.